WATCH: Pennsylvania voters blow away CNN, explain how badly impeachment will backfire on Democrats

Democrats have spent the better part of President Donald Trump’s presidency searching for impeachable offenses and ways to remove him from office. Now that they have finally voted to impeach Trump, it is becoming more clear that Democrats could face backlash from voters in 2020.

For example, voters in Blair County, Pennsylvania, told CNN last week that Trump’s impeachment will not waiver their support for him. In fact, they told the news network that partisan impeachment only bolsters their support for the president.

“I love him,” one woman told CNN. “I think what are doing is completely wrong. And I will vote for in the coming election.” – READ MORE