Gallego (D): McConnell Has ‘Caused So Many Deaths in This Country’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D., Ariz.) said Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) had “caused so many deaths in this country” by not taking upDemocratic-passed gun legislation.

Following mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left at least 31 dead, McConnell has come under criticism from Democrats for not allowing a vote on House bills on increased background checks and waiting times to buy guns.

“The one thing that’s very consistent about Mitch McConnell, he could care less about anybody in this country except for himself and his donors,” Gallego said on CNN. “He is the Grim Reaper. It’s because of his actions that he’s caused so many deaths in this deaths in this country by stopping commonsense gun reform laws from getting to the floor.” – READ MORE