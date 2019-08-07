Top House Republican Takes Aim at ‘8chan and Other Fringe Websites’ After El Paso Shooting

A top Republican in the House has turned his sights onto the message board 8chan and “other fringe websites” that enable and promote “hateful ideologies” after the deadly shooting in El Paso over the weekend.

House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) said in a statement on Sunday that he wanted to work with the tech sector and law enforcement to fight 8chan and “online terror fronts,” saying that the “hateful ideologies amplified by 8chan and other fringe websites are propelling young people toward violence before law enforcement is able to act.”

Rogers also said that the weekend’s attacks were “enabled by the echo chambers” created by 8chan and other “fringe websites.”

“Yesterday’s events were yet again enabled by the echo chambers these fringe websites have created,” the Alabama Republican said. – READ MORE