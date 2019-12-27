Gabbard May Play Spoiler Role in 2020 After Trump’s ‘Respect’

It is not exactly breaking news that Tulsi Gabbard will not win the Democratic presidential nomination. Since announcing her candidacy in January, the U.S. House member from Hawaii has never polled higher than 2 percent in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

That may not stop Gabbard from mounting a third-party White House bid and having a major impact on the 2020 election, and one person who is welcoming that prospect is President Trump.

“I give her respect,” Trump said of Gabbard during a Florida speech weekend at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. “She didn’t vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect because she knew it was wrong. She took a pass.”

Gabbard explained that her vote of “present” on the two articles of impeachment against Trump was meant to break the “zero-sum game” of political gridlock in Washington. – READ MORE