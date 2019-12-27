Leading conservative writer wrecks CNN: It’s a ‘progressive propaganda outlet,’ not a news network

Conservatives often criticize CNN, but a leading intellectual on the right has just penned what might be the most brutal indictment of the network written to date.

In a 2,800 word essay, National Review editor Charles C. W. Cooke verbally demolished the cable channel, stating it suffers from an acute case of “monomania” and peddles “glossy propaganda.”

Cooke reminisced how, growing up in the 1980s and 90s, CNN could assert its “most trusted name in news” slogan with some credibility as a respectable media organization that was “careful and self-consciously non-partisan.”

“It could be sensationalist and intrusive at times, but it was sensationalist and intrusive in the way that the paparazzo is rather than in the way that protesters who bang drums in your face and insist that you give up gasoline are,” he wrote.

Now, the author of “The Conservatarian Manifesto” argued, the network has been reduced to “a peculiar and unlovely hybrid of progressive propaganda outlet, oleaginous media apologist, sexless cultural scold, and frenzied Donald Trump stalkerblog.” – READ MORE