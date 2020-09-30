Fundraiser For Kyle Rittenhouse Hits Half A Million Dollars

Donors have raised over $500,000 on a Christian fundraising website for Kyle Rittenhouse who was arrested and charged with killing two rioters and injuring one during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in late August.

The webpage, called GiveSendGo, has collected over $526,000 at the time of publishing with nearly 12,400 individual donations to support the 17-year-old’s legal defense. The page surpassed its $500,000 goal on Monday, according to the New York Post.

“Kyle Rittenhouse just defended himself from a brutal attack by multiple members of the far-leftist group ANTIFA – the experience was undoubtedly a brutal one, as he was forced to take two lives to defend his own,” the fundraiser’s description says.

“Now, Kyle is being unfairly charged with murder 1, by a DA who seems determined only to capitalize on the political angle of the situation,” the page reads. “The situation was clearly self-defense, and Kyle and his family will undoubtedly need money to pay for the legal fees. Let’s give back to someone who bravely tried to defend his community.”

Rittenhouse, who had an AR-15, allegedly shot and killed Jacob Rosenbaum, 36, after the man chased Rittenhouse and lunged at him near an auto body shop during unrest spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, videos and a criminal complaint showed.

Rittenhouse ran into a roadway, tripped and fell to the ground and allegedly fatally shot Anthony Huber, 26, after the man struck Rittenhouse with a skateboard and tried to pry away his firearm, footage and the complaint revealed.

Moments later, the 17-year-old reportedly wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, who appears to have produced a handgun after running towards Rittenhouse, according to the police document.