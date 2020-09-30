15-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Gunning Down Two Teens In NYC Drive-By

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a July drive-by shooting that killed two teenagers while they played basketball in New York City, according to a Tuesday Fox News report.

The teen’s arrest comes after 23-year-old Joshua Bonilla was arrested in connection to the case, and both face two counts of murder, Fox reported. The incident was caught on video and Kleimer Mendez, 16, and Antonio Villa, 17, were fatally shot during an evening basketball game, according to Fox.

“Yesterday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., an unknown male opened fire while hanging out of the sunroof of a late model Honda CRV at George Walker Jr. Park,” New York City Police Department chief of detectives Rodney Harrison wrote in a tweet on July 27. “The perpetrator struck three people, killing two innocent teenagers playing basketball.”

Another man in his 20s was reportedly wounded in the shoulder during the gunfire, according to Fox. Police have not yet released a suspected motive for the attack.

Shootings in 2020 are up 166% in NYC as of August compared to 2019, with the number of murders seeing a 47% uptick, according to NYPD crime data.