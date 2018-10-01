‘FULL SCALE’: Sen. Lindsey Graham Says He’ll Launch Investigation Into Who Leaked Kavanaugh Accuser’s Letter

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

“The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I’m going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust?” he continued. “Who in Feinstein’s office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?” – READ MORE

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) postured Saturday when he wrote a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) asking the FBI to probe the truthfulness of answers Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s gave during last Thursday’s emotional hearing.

“In order for the FBI investigation regarding Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to be complete, it is imperative the bureau must not only look into the accusations made by Dr. [Christine Blasey] Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, it should also examine the veracity of his testimony before the Judiciary Committee,” Sanders wrote.

The longtime Iowa lawmaker came out swinging. He began his response by noting that on July 10, less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump announced Kavanaugh’s nomination, Sanders publicly remarked, “[w]e must mobilize the American people to defeat” Kavanaugh.

“Nevertheless, you made your decision on this nomination in less than 24 hours,” Grassley wrote.

He added: Your public statements clearly reveal how unimportant it is to you to review any facts related to this nomination. So you can imagine my surprise at receiving your letter regarding the supplemental FBI background investigation. This supplemental FBI background investigation was requested by undecided members of both parties. Am I to take from your letter that you are now undecided and seriously willing to engage with the Senate’s advice-and-consent constitutional duties related to the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States? If so, we should have a conversation about what information you need to assist you in making your decision, and I look forward to that conversation.

Grassley concluded the letter with a thunderous one-liner.

“I appreciate your raising concerns, which others have already raised, at this 11th hour,” he wrote.- READ MORE