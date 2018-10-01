WATCH: Kanye West delivers pro-Trump speech on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ receives boos from audience

Kanye West delivered an impromptu speech defending his support for President Trump at the end of his “Saturday Night Live” appearance, receiving boos from the audience and causing some of the cast members to shake their heads in disapproval.

Wowwwww only 3 people clapped. Chris Rock is laughing At @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/jAGP5OwKXD — 2cool2blog (@2Cool2Bloggg) September 30, 2018

West, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, ended his season premiere guest spot on the show with the performance of “Ghost Town.” But instead of just thanking the audience and walking off stage, the rapper went on a political rant after the broadcast ended. Clips posted by audience members, including comedian Chris Rock, captured the speech.

“I wanna cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feelin’ inside right now…” West says with a melody playing in the background. “The blacks want always Democrats…you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan.”

In another clip West continues, "There's so many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, 'How could you like Trump, he's racist?' Well, if I was concerned about racism I would've moved out of America a long time ago."

President Donald Trump praised Kanye West for putting on a “Make America Great Again” campaign hat for Saturday Night Live.

“Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He’s leading the charge!”

Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018

West was a guest on the show Saturday and said he was “bullied” backstage as people demanded that he not wear Trump’s campaign hat on stage.

He described Trump's campaign hat as a "Superman cape" and told the audience, "This means, you can't tell me what to do" asserting that he would be in the "sunken place" if he listened to liberal critics.