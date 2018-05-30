‘Free Tommy Robinson’: Trump Jr., European populists slam UK over jailing of right-wing activist

The arrest and jailing of British right-wing activist Tommy Robinson for covering a child grooming trial has led to an outpouring of anger from conservative political figures in the U.S. and Europe — with Donald Trump Jr. citing it as a reason “for the original Brexit.”

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Lennon, was arrested Friday outside a court in Leeds for filming men accused of being part of a gang that groomed children. Britain has been rocked by an epidemic of child sex scandals perpetuated by gangs of predominantly Muslim men.

Fox News reported Friday that he had been jailed for 13 months for contempt of court, but British media initially were unable to report on the sentence due to a reporting ban slapped on the case by the judge. That ban was lifted Tuesday after appeals by media outlets.

Robinson, the former leader of the English Defense League known for his acerbic criticism of Islam, reportedly pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of a previously suspended sentence from 2017 when he reported on a similar case.

Reason #1776 for the original #brexit. Don’t let America follow in those footsteps. https://t.co/6QLejT61i4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 27, 2018

My statement in front of the British Embassy in The Hague today. Free Tommy Robinson!

Restore Freedom Of Speech!#TommyRobinson #FreedomOfSpeech #FreeTommy pic.twitter.com/VLq0Xo6xWq — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) May 28, 2018

Supporters of Robinson set up a Change.org petition, which by Tuesday afternoon had picked up more than 481,000 signatures. – READ MORE

