CNN’s Don Lemon: Trump ‘Traffics in Racism’ Like Roseanne

Cnn Anchor Don Lemon Used Abc’s Cancellation Of Roseanne On Tuesday To Blast President Donald Trump As A “racist” Who Traffics In The Same Type Of Racism As Roseanne.

ABC cancelled the show on Tuesday hours after Roseanne Barr tweeted that former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett was a product of the Planet of the Apes and the Muslim Brotherhood.

“This is racist… she is racist… there is no other way to put it,” Lemon said. “The president traffics in racism as well… and I have said that I believe he is a racist… because he traffics in the same thing.”

Lemon said Roseanne was “part of the normalization of conspiracy theories and everyday racism” and accused the millions of Americans who watched the show of buying into her “racism,” “bigotry,” and “homophobia.” – READ MORE

