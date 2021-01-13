Free Speech Platform Gab Reports 750% Increase in Traffic

Gab.com, the free speech friendly social network, says traffic has increased by more than 750 percent in the past few days, following the blacklisting of President Donald Trump from most mainstream tech platforms.

“Our traffic is up 753% in the past 24 hours. Tens of millions of visits,” said Gab in response to a question about slow loading speeds.

The free speech network announced that it would bring ten new servers online to handle the increased traffic volume.

Gab was the first free speech alternative to Twitter. It takes a hardline stance on freedom of speech, allowing all legal content except pornography. Users are allowed to control their own experience on the platform through the creation of custom word filters and blocks.

Gab takes an equally hardline stance on illegal content and threats of violence, encouraging users to proactively report such content for removal. – READ MORE

