Comey Says It Is ‘Better’ for the US To ‘Move Past’ Trump’s Presidency

Former FBI Director James Comey wants the U.S. to “move past” President Donald Trump.

Comey appeared on the “Today” show Tuesday where it was mentioned that the District of Columbia’s attorney general shared on Monday that he is looking into whether Trump can be charged for incitement of the U.S. Capitol riot.

The former FBI director, who was fired in 2017, was then asked about previously stating that Trump should not be prosecuted and if his opinion has changed since.

“The president needs to be sanctioned for his behavior and held accountable,” Comey said. “I think it is important that he be impeached.”

Comey said that Trump being on TV for the next three or four years does not “help” President-elect Joe Biden “heal” the U.S.

He continued, “I still think it would be better for this country if we move past a fallen and corrupt president, and turned off the television lights on him, which in some ways, would be the greatest punishment he could imagine.” – READ MORE

