Franklin Graham Worries That Impeachment Could Begin to Break America Apart

Evangelist Franklin Graham — a son of the late faith leader Billy Graham — warned that impeaching President Donald Trump could cause the United States to “begin to unravel.”

Graham shared his thoughts with the Religion News Service (RNS) on Wednesday.

“Our country could begin to unravel if an elected president is thrown out of office because of lies and the media,” Graham also said.

“It could be a devastating thing. We’re in very dangerous territory. I would encourage all the politicians to look very carefully at where we are and first of all make sure that truth is told.”

Graham accused the House Democrats and other Dems of refusing to accept the outcome of the 2016 presidential election — and he criticized the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

“This is nothing about nothing,” Graham said.

“It’s just a huge distraction. The Democratic Party has refused to accept that won the [2016] election.”

“All the media and the polls showed he was going to lose and he won. He should be treated fairly and he hasn’t been,” he also said. – READ MORE