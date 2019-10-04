WATCH: Pelosi Compares Impeaching Trump To Fighting American Revolutionary War

In a press conference Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) compared the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry to our Founders fighting the War of Independence against Great Britain.

“As you’ve heard me say over and over again: In the dark days of the Revolution, Thomas Paine said, ‘The times have found us.’ We think the times have found us now,” said Pelosi. House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff was standing next to her.

“Not that we place ourselves in the category of greatness of our founders,” she added, “but we do place ourselves in a time of urgency on the threat to the Constitution, a system of checks and balances, that is being made.”

" fought for our independence," the speaker continued. "They declared independence. They fought and won. They established a democracy."