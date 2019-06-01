Franklin Graham, James Dobson, Other Faith Leaders to Pray for President Donald Trump on Sunday

Prayer fills scores of American churches on Sundays and many other days, but an organized group of faith leaders has pledged to take part in a specially designated day of prayer for President Donald Trump on Sunday, June 2.

“We the undersigned are calling for June 2 to be a SPECIAL Day of Prayer for the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, that God would protect, strengthen, embolden, and direct him,” the faith leaders shared across the internet with their followers and others.

“We believe our nation is at a crossroads, at a dangerous precipice,” they also said. “The only one who can fix our country’s problems is God Himself, and we pray that God will bless our president and our nation for His glory.”

Announcing Special Day of Prayer for the President – June 2 pic.twitter.com/IxtApdsjOI — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 26, 2019

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, came up with the idea several weeks ago while on a preaching tour in Vermont. – READ MORE