Fox News’ Trump Town Hall Brought in More Viewers Than the Rest of Cable News Combined

Fox News’ coronavirus town hall with President Donald Trump Sunday night brought in 3.819 million viewers, according to early Nielsen ratings research, beating MSNBC and CNN’s totals for the time slot combined.

“America Together: Returning to Work,” which aired from 7 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET and featured Trump answering viewer-submitted questions, drew in 637,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54, too.

For comparison, CNN had 1.166 million viewers from 7 to 9 p.m. ET Sunday, with 294,000 in the key demo. MSNBC was in third place for both total viewers and demo viewers, with 678,000 and 105,000, respectively.

Over on broadcast, though, CBS’ “60 Minutes” dominated in the 7 p.m. hour, drawing 9.1 million total viewers for its latest update on the pandemic economy and correspondent Lesley Stahl’s revelation that she had contracted the coronavirus herself. – READ MORE

