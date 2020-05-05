Tyson expects to keep slowing meat production as coronavirus sickens workers and tanks income

Major meat provider Tyson Foods reported a steep decline in income Monday, raising more fears about America’s food supply chain during the world’s fight against the coronavirus.

Net income fell by 15 percent for the second quarter, ending March 28, compared to the same period the previous fiscal year, Tyson reported.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the company to close several plants and slow production as hundreds of workers test positive for the virus.

“We have and expect to continue to face slowdowns and temporary idling of production facilities from team member shortages or choices we make to ensure operational safety,” Tyson said in a statement.

The company has had to shut down plants in Dakota City, Nebraska, and Pasco, Washington, as well as pork plants in Waterloo and Perry, Iowa.

It started a limited reopening Monday of a pork plant in Logansport, Indiana, where nearly 900 employees tested positive.

“There have been some shortages in some specific categories,” CEO Noel White told analysts on a conference call. – READ MORE

