True Pundit

Politics Security

Fox News ‘mistakenly’ booked Liberal Massachusetts senator who Went off Rails on Trump

Posted on by
Share:

Someone in the Fox News booking department might be in need of a second cup of coffee.

Fox & Friends First, the network’s early morning show, thought they had booked former Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick to talk about the Arizona Democrat’s support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Instead, they got Massachusetts state Sen. Barbara L’Italien, who delivered an unexpected message.

“Good morning, I’m actually here to speak directly to Donald Trump,” L’Italien, an Andover Democrat running to replace Rep. Niki Tsongas in the state’s 3rd District, told the two Fox News hosts early Monday morning.

“I’m a mother of four, and I believe that separating kids from their parents is illegal and inhumane,” she continued. “I’m actually Barbara L’Italien. I’m a state senator representing a large immigrant community and running for Congress in Massachusetts.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Fox & Friends First accidentally books Barbara L'Italien
Fox & Friends First accidentally books Barbara L'Italien
YouTube YouTube
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: