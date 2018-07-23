Fox News ‘mistakenly’ booked Liberal Massachusetts senator who Went off Rails on Trump

Someone in the Fox News booking department might be in need of a second cup of coffee.

Fox & Friends First, the network’s early morning show, thought they had booked former Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick to talk about the Arizona Democrat’s support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Instead, they got Massachusetts state Sen. Barbara L’Italien, who delivered an unexpected message.

“Good morning, I’m actually here to speak directly to Donald Trump,” L’Italien, an Andover Democrat running to replace Rep. Niki Tsongas in the state’s 3rd District, told the two Fox News hosts early Monday morning.

“I’m a mother of four, and I believe that separating kids from their parents is illegal and inhumane,” she continued. “I’m actually Barbara L’Italien. I’m a state senator representing a large immigrant community and running for Congress in Massachusetts.”

