GRAPHIC WARNING VIDEO: Sacha Baron Cohen just got a Georgia lawmaker to pull down his pants and shout “n—–” in Crazed N-Word rant

Sacha Baron Cohen has struck again, and this time the actions of his victim, a Georgia lawmaker, are so outrageous that he’s being asked to step down.

For the second episode of his new Showtime series “Who Is America?”, Cohen, disguised as Israeli terrorism expert “Col. Erran Morad,” convinced Georgia State Rep. Jason Spencer to participate in an anti-terrorism training video, and what he did at Cohen’s urging has fellow Georgia Republican lawmakers now calling for him to resign.

In order to distract would-be kidnappers, Spencer shouted “n—–” multiple times, before Cohen’s character told him that terrorists were so afraid of gay people that they believed they could be turned gay if they were touched with a bare butt. Spencer followed suit by taking his pants down and hitting Cohen with his bare butt, shouting, “‘America!’”

Spencer got even more agressive in a video that aired after the credits, brandishing a knife as he told terrorists what he would do to them.

“All you damn sand-n—— over in the Middle East, we are tired of you coming to America and we are tired of you trying to threaten us,” Spencer said. “We will cut off your dick.”

Jason Spencer is a racist. Here on @SachaBaronCohen’s show Spencer has no hesitation saying the N-word. None at all. Vote him out in GA. He is a state politician. #WhoIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/DzudrQRtz3 — Omar Moore (@popcornreel) July 23, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1