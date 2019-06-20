Fox News beats CNN, MSNBC combined in ratings, tops all of cable

Fox News Channel attracted more prime-time viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined last week, adding to its streak as the most-watched basic cable network.

Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers during the hours of 8-11 p.m. ET from June 10-16, while MSNBC finished second with an average of 1.5 million. HGTV, A&E and USA joined them among the top five, while CNN averaged just 744,000 to finish 14th.

Discovery, TNT, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, TBS, Hallmark and the History Channel also finished with more prime-time viewers than the struggling CNN.

FNC also took the crown among total day viewers, averaging 1.2 million, while no other basic cable networks cracked the million-viewer mark. MSNBC came in second, averaging 850,000; CNN attracted 519,000 total day viewers.

Fox News has now finished first in the total day category for 23 straight weeks. – READ MORE