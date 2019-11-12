Fox Host Scolds Alan Dershowitz for Calling His Epstein Accuser a ‘Sleazy’ Woman

Harvard law professor and frequent Fox guest Alan Dershowitz was reprimanded on-air Monday morning by host Stuart Varney for branding the woman who has accused him and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein of sexually assaulting her as “sleazy.”

In recent days, Dershowitz—who had served as one of Epstein’s attorneys—responded to Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s defamation lawsuit by filing a countersuit, claiming Giuffre has libeled him by spreading “malicious lies accusing Dershowitz of being a sexual predator, pedophile, abuser, child molester and other negative epithets.” Dershowitz also named Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies in his lawsuit.

Dershowitz then alleged that Boies and other lawyers had Giuffre “falsely accuse” him of sexually assaulting her, claiming he never met her or had sex with her. This prompted Dershowitz to hawk his latest book, saying he wrote it in response to false accusations.

“And let me tell you, if I can be accused by sleazy, sleazy women and lawyers, anybody can be accused,” Dershowitz added.

Varney, however, felt that Dershowitz went a step too far in his attacks on Giuffre and Boies.

"We can't—I don't want to be using words like that on this program," the Fox Business host replied, "on someone who is not here to defend themselves."