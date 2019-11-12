Source: ABC News failed to contact Epstein accuser about alleged uncorroborated ‘key facts’ in story

The thwarted interview became public last week when Project Veritas released video of ABC News reporter Amy Robach complaining about her interview with Virginia Roberts Giuffre being spiked on a hot mic in August of this year. She can be heard venting frustration that her story was never given the green light following Epstein’s arrest and subsequent death.

Giuffre accused Epstein of sexual assault, trafficking, and several other felony offenses that took place in the early 2000s. He was awaiting trial in Manhattan when he was found dead in his jail cell at age 66. The New York medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide, though several people, including his brother and Robach herself, have speculated that he was murdered. Giuffre has alleged that she was Epstein’s sex slave, and claimed that he forced her to have sex with “the elite of the world,” she said in an interview with 60 Minutes. She also alleged she had been raped by Prince Andrew three times, which the royal has vehemently denied.

The network executive told the Washington Examiner on Saturday that Robach’s report on Epstein, which the reporter claimed “had it all,” was not broadcast because “Robach and the investigative team was unable to verify key facts” of Giuffre’s story. While the employee would not elaborate on the apparent holes in the story, a different person familiar with the interview between Robach and Giuffre said that the network never reached out to help them corroborate the parts of her story that they could not verify on their own.

The source also explained that neither Giuffre or her attorney Stan Pottinger, who called Robach’s hot mic moment “spot on,” have ever been contacted in order to corroborate her claims, despite ABC News’s original statement on the video saying that they “have never stopped investigating the story.” – READ MORE