Fox & Friends Guests Battle Over Hillary Clinton Apology: ‘She’s Not Telling the Truth’ (VIDEO)

Two guests took to “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning to hash it out over Hillary Clinton’s recent comments apologizing for remarks she made about Trump supporters that sparked outrage.

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany clashed with Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov over the sincerity of Clinton’s apology.

After Clinton was heavily criticized for suggesting that Trump supporters are “backwards” and also for slamming women who vote the same as their husbands, she took to Facebook to issue an apology, saying she “meant no disrespect.”

Tarlov began the exchange by arguing that the apology was sincere and that Clinton’s comments about women are based on facts and studies. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1