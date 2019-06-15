‘Fox & Friends’ Defends Sarah Sanders from Critics Before WH Departure: ‘She Was Serving Our Country’

“Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt and Independent Women’s Voice CEO Heather Higgins defended Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday.

Earhardt brought up how critical some news outlets were toward the former White House press secretary during her time at the job.

“She is a mother. Her kids read these headlines. She was serving our country in the White House,” Earhardt said. “Yeah, you might not agree with her politics, but what a phenomenal job and a tough job. We should support her.”

However, Higgins responded by saying that the media was attempting to put down those who agree with President Donald Trump.

"Remember: for the left, all politics is personal, right, and the personal is political," said Higgins. "So it's about delegitimizing voices that they don't approve of."