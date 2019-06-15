CBS Sneers: ‘Many Believe’ Sarah Sanders Did a ‘Disservice to Her Country’

All three morning shows on Friday covered the surprising news that Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be stepping down as press secretary, but only CBS got nasty and insisted that “many believe” Sanders committed a “disservice to her country” while working for the White House.

CBS This Morning reporter Paula Reid snidely offered quote marks, relating, “Yesterday, the President announced Sanders announced she would be leaving, her, quote, ‘service to her country.’” Reid got really personal, deriding, “But many believe she did a disservice to her country by amplifying some of the President’s most controversial claims.”

Who are the “many” that Reid is referencing? Do they work at CBS News? During one puzzling moment, Reid seemed to criticize the press secretary for simply fulfilling the dictionary definition of nature of her job: “Sanders frequently echoed the President’s talking points.” – READ MORE