Fox & Friends‘ Brian Kilmeade Stalked and Heckled into NYC Subway (VIDEO)

A pair of activist comedians followed around Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade, lobbing hostile questions at him on Friday. If you are a public figure after all, you may get questions with or without a camera when you are walking down a public street

Our Day with Brian Kilmeade. pic.twitter.com/2DyTShgXl1 — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) October 5, 2018

But they didn’t stop there.

Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, who are known as “The Good Liars,” then trailed Kilmeade into a NYC subway and encouraged fellow passengers to jeer at him in what increasingly felt like a potentially perilous situation for the Fox host. – READ MORE

