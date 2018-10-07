Politics
‘America’s Getting Really Tired of This’: Candace Owens Slams Left’s Kavanaugh Obstruction
Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens slammed Democrats for their “petulant” and “childish” attempts to obstruct the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the high court was thrown into doubt amid a series of uncorroborated sexual assault allegations, but he appears set to be narrowly confirmed Saturday afternoon.
On “Fox & Friends” Saturday, Owens lamented that Kavanaugh was not afforded due process or the presumption of innocence, with many Democratic lawmakers and others on the left standing in opposition to his nomination despite a lack of evidence to back up his accusers’ claims.
“America’s getting really tired of this,” Owens said. “We have the right president in office and, thankfully, we have the right senators to have them stand up and say this no longer works, this country is not ruled by mob justice.”
She said part of the problem is a culture of “radicalized feminism,” in which accusers are immediately accepted as victims and the accused are immediately branded as guilty. – READ MORE
President Trump responded in real time to protests taking place around Capitol Hill on Saturday ahead of a vote to confirm his nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
As images of scores of protesters massing near the Capitol and Supreme Court emerged on social media and television, Trump took to Twitter to tout those coming out in support of Kavanaugh, asserting that they were “gathering all over Capitol Hill.”
“It is a beautiful thing to see – and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America!” Trump tweeted.
Women for Kavanaugh, and many others who support this very good man, are gathering all over Capitol Hill in preparation for a 3-5 P.M. VOTE. It is a beautiful thing to see – and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018
Trump first contrasted those supporting Kavanaugh to those protesting his nomination on Friday, claiming without evidence that protesters were “paid professionals.” – READ MORE