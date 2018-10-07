‘America’s Getting Really Tired of This’: Candace Owens Slams Left’s Kavanaugh Obstruction

Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens slammed Democrats for their “petulant” and “childish” attempts to obstruct the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the high court was thrown into doubt amid a series of uncorroborated sexual assault allegations, but he appears set to be narrowly confirmed Saturday afternoon.

On “Fox & Friends” Saturday, Owens lamented that Kavanaugh was not afforded due process or the presumption of innocence, with many Democratic lawmakers and others on the left standing in opposition to his nomination despite a lack of evidence to back up his accusers’ claims.

“America’s getting really tired of this,” Owens said. “We have the right president in office and, thankfully, we have the right senators to have them stand up and say this no longer works, this country is not ruled by mob justice.”