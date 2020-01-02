Fox Crushes Cable News With Record High Viewership As CNN Implodes

Fox News dominated the basic cable news industry in 2019, according to a new report, which specifies the network has hit record high viewership.

Nielsen Media Research said Fox News averaged 2.5 million viewers during primetime in 2019, far outpacing any other news network. The network’s viewership hit a 23-year high this year, blowing out its competitors, CNN and MSNBC, by a long shot.

Fox News even beat out ESPN with its 1.78 million viewers during primetime. It seems the American people under a Trump administration are more concerned about politics and the economy than sports. MSNBC trailed ESPN for the third spot at 1.75 viewers during primetime. This is the fourth consecutive year Fox News has blown out its competitors.

Nielsen said CNN came in 22nd place, recorded just 972,000 viewers during primetime.

The gap in viewership between Fox News and CNN on a nightly basis is nearly 1.5 million viewers daily during primetime.