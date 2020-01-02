Orthodox Jews seen open carrying firearms in New York after spate of anti-Semitic attacks

Following a recent string of anti-Semitic attacks in New York, including a recent deadly stabbing attack in Monsey, a group of Orthodox Jews were spotted recently openly carrying firearms in possible defiance of New York State Law.

Attacks against Orthodox Jews have been on the rise in New York, and a spokesman for the Department of Justice told TheBlaze earlier this year that anti-Semitic attacks have been the fastest growing group of hate crimes in America. Last week alone there were at least six separate anti-Semitic hate crimes reported in New York City. – READ MORE

