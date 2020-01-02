Orthodox Jews seen open carrying firearms in New York after spate of anti-Semitic attacks

Following a recent string of anti-Semitic attacks in New York, including a recent deadly stabbing attack in Monsey, a group of Orthodox Jews were spotted recently openly carrying firearms in possible defiance of New York State Law.

PHOTOS: Orthodox Jews seen open carrying rifles in Rockland County, NY following a string of anti-semitic attacks in NYC, including last night’s stabbing attack inside a synagogue in Monsey, NY that left 5 stabbed – 1 in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/l3ywnpplrB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 29, 2019

Attacks against Orthodox Jews have been on the rise in New York, and a spokesman for the Department of Justice told TheBlaze earlier this year that anti-Semitic attacks have been the fastest growing group of hate crimes in America. Last week alone there were at least six separate anti-Semitic hate crimes reported in New York City.