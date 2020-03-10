Fox Business Host Unloads On The Left For Politicizing Coronavirus, Hurting Americans: ‘Another Attempt To Impeach The President’ (VIDEO)

Fox Business host Trish Regan is insisting the coronavirus outbreak is another attempt to impeaching President Donald Trump.

She offered her take on the coronavirus outbreak and stock market reaction, criticizing Democrats’ stance.

Dubbing the situation as a “coronavirus impeachment scam,” Regan accused them of trying to “create mass hysteria to encourage a market selloff” and “stop our economy dead in its tracks.” She insisted the coronavirus is “impeachment all over again.”

We’ve reached a tipping point. The chorus of hate being leveled at #PresidentTrump is nearing a crescendo as #Dems blame him—and only him—for #coronavirus – a #virus that originated halfway around the world! This is yet another attempt to #impeach THE PRESIDENT. #TrishRegan pic.twitter.com/nU3P4zcONA — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) March 10, 2020

“This is impeachment all over again,” Regan said.

With the video, Regan an excerpt from her segment saying, “We’ve reached a tipping point. The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him — and only him — for a virus that originated halfway around the world!” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --