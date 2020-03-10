Sen. Kennedy says economy will take ‘short-term hit’ from coronavirus, but is ‘fundamentally sound’

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. said Tuesday that he is “all ears” and willing to listen to President Trump’s stimulus plan to combat the inevitable “short-term hit” to the economy caused by the coronavirus outbreak.”

“Look, we’ve got to face our fear,” Kennedy said on “Your World.” “There’s an old saying, ‘If you face your fears, you rob them of their power.'”

“We are not all going to die,” the senator said later in the program. “Some of our people are going to get sick … some of our elderly, some with chronic illness. The good news is, if you get sick, this is the best health care delivery system in the entire universe. And we are working hard on an antiviral agent vaccine. Our economy is also going to take a hit. This economy is fundamentally sound, and will take a short-term hit.”

Kennedy was responding to Trump’s coronavirus stimulus package, which he pitched Wednesday during a lunch with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The lawmaker emphasized that he will not vote in favor of a “bailout package,” should the president propose such a plan.

“I’m not directing this to the president,” Kennedy said. “I’m directing it to my colleagues in Congress. I’m not going to vote for a bailout package just to be voting for a bailout package.”

"I want the stimulus to be temporary," he added. "I want it to be targeted. I want to know how it's going to work. But I'm all ears. I'm willing to listen because it is true that our economy is going to take a short-term hit."

