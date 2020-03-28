Fox Business fires Trish Regan after controversy over ‘scam’ coronavirus commentary

Fox Business Network announced that they were severing ties with host Trish Regan, who had been at the center of an online firestorm over commentary calling the coronavirus pandemic a scam.

“We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors,” read a statement from the network.

“We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the Coronavirus crisis,” they added.

Regan responded with her own statement.

“I have enjoyed my time at FOX and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times,” Regan said. – READ MORE

