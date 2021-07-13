Fourth Australian Dies From Blood-Clots After Receiving AstraZeneca Vaccine

A 72-year-old woman has died after developing rare blood clots following the AstraZeneca jab.

The South Australian woman received the vaccine on June 24, became unwell and was admitted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital on July 5.

She passed away on July 11, according to State Premier Steven Marshall.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this very sad time,” he told reporters. “Obviously, this is a very sad situation.”

The woman spent her entire time in intensive care and is the fourth Australian to die after developing blood clots, or thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), from the vaccine.

Marshall said the woman’s death was referred to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and state coroner for further investigation.

The incident follows the June death of a woman in New South Wales who developed a blood clot in the brain.

Emily Kirkpatrick, the deputy chief public health officer, said the woman lived in regional South Australia. – READ MORE

