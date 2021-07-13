Bubba Watson to Miss Open Championship After Covid Exposure Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

Fully vaccinated pro-golfer Bubba Watson took to Twitter on Sunday to say he will sit out the Open Championship because he was exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Watson explained to fans that even though he has been vaccinated, not enough time has passed since he came in contact with an infected person to be able to safely travel.

In a follow up tweet, Watson told skeptical Twitter commenters that travel rules are different for the UK and he is not allowed to travel due to his circumstances. “I don’t make the rules but do have to follow them,” he concluded.

For those wondering, the UK and US Covid-19 guidelines are quite different. Getting on the charter or a commercial flight was not an option available to me after my recent exposure. I don’t make the rules but do have to follow them. — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) July 11, 2021

Watson, 42, is one of five pro golfers who will be skipping this year’s tournament. He joins 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Matthew Wolff, Danny Lee, and K.H. Lee in sitting out the 2021 championship. – READ MORE

