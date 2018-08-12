Former Trump campaign spokeswoman blasts ‘disloyal’ Omarosa over tell-all book

Former Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson is going on the offensive against reality TV show star and former Trump administration official Omarosa Manigault Newman, whose new tell-all book hits shelves Tuesday.

Pierson slammed the former White House aide for her “disloyal” behavior in a series of tweets Friday evening, claiming that Manigault Newman’s claims in her new book “Unhinged” that Trump is racist are untrue because a racist would never have employed an African-American woman such as Manigault Newman in his administration.

“Turning on the man who helped create her brand, fund her venture, & gave her a top WH job for personal gain is very disloyal. A racist, by definition, would not give a strong black woman the time, nor the opportunity. Most people know what’s up here,” Pierson says in one post.

She went on to quote praise Manigault Newman has heaped on Trump in the past, prior to leaving the administration.- READ MORE

President Trump called Omarosa Maginault-Newman a “lowlife” on Saturday in response to a reporter who asked him if he “felt betrayed” by the former White House aid.

Earlier this week, Omarosa slammed Trump in her soon-to-be-released book titled, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.”

Reporter: “Do you feel betrayed by Omarosa?” President Trump: “Lowlife. She’s a lowlife.” pic.twitter.com/NOBA7nahO1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 11, 2018

Omarosa accused Donald Trump of using various racial slurs such as the n-word several times.

She also accused Trump of disparaging Kellyanne Conway’s half-Filipino husband, calling him ‘Goo goo.’- READ MORE

