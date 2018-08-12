#MeToo Hero & DNC Leader Keith Ellison Accused of Domestic Violence; “Pure Hell” of Disturbing Abuse

Rep. Keith Ellison, who is currently running for attorney general of Minnesota, is being accused of domestic violence against his former partner Karen Monahan.

Ellison is also a leader of the Democratic National Committee and outspoken advocate against domestic abuse. However, now he is being accused of domestic abuse and the details are disturbing.

Austin Monahan, Karen Monahan’s son, aired the allegations in a Facebook post Saturday night. According to Austin Monahan, Ellison put his mother through “pure hell.” In the Facebook post, he claims to have seen a video of Ellison dragging Karen Monahan off the bed by her feet while screaming expletives at her. The alleged incident is just one of several, Austin Monahan warned.

The allegations described are shocking and in part, read:

“I was using my moms computer trying to download something and I clicked on a file, I found over 100 text and twitters messages and video almost 2 min long that showed Keith Ellison dragging my mama off the bed by her feet, screaming and calling her a “f*cking bitch” and telling her to get the f*ck out of his house.”

State Rep. Debra Hilstrom (D-Brooklyn Center) was quick to voice her concern over the accusations, calling on Ellison to “answer these allegations.”

This post was brought to my attention because I was tagged in this post. Domestic Violence is never ok. The incidents described are troubling. I call on Keith Ellison to answer these allegations.https://t.co/CQ1LSVfZqf — Debra Hilstrom (@debrahilstrom) August 12, 2018

READ MORE:

