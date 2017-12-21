Former top Justice Dept. official fired by Trump thinks America’s ‘core values’ are at stake

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates implored the public to embrace American core values of freedom and justice or run the risk of letting an unnamed force at hand potentially ruin what makes America unique. She also called on Washington and the public to remember the lessons of Watergate and honor the rule of law.

“Over the course of our nation’s history, we have faced inflection points — times when we had to decide who we are as a country and what we stand for. Now is such a time. Beyond policy disagreements and partisan gamesmanship, there is something much more fundamental hanging in the balance. Will we remain faithful to our country’s core values?” Yates wrote in an op-ed Tuesday.

Yates, who President Trump fired at the beginning of the year after she said the Justice Department opposed his administration’s travel ban executive order, warned of people who believe they are above the rule of law. She did not name Trump in the piece.

“This concept of equal protection recognizes that our country’s strength comes from honoring, not weaponizing, the diversity that springs from being a nation of Native Americans and immigrants of different races, religions and nationalities,” Yates said. – READ MORE

