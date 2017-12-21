Anonymous Congressional Creeps Lead Ethics Group’s Top-Five Violators in 2017

A Washington, D.C.-based watchdog on Monday named several prominent Democrats to this year’s top-five list of ethics violators but reserved the number-one slot for a group whose members are not even fully known: sexual harassers in Congress.

When the #MeToo movement extended from entertainment and media to politics and started taking down politicians, it blew the cover off of a previously unknown tax-funded “shush fund” — a congressional account lusting members of Congress have used to make sexual harassment cases go away.

Reportedly, $27,000 from the shush fund was paid in 2014 to settle a claim by a female staffer for Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.), who resigned Dec. 5, 2017. Similarly, $84,000 from the fund was reportedly paid to settle a claim by Texas Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold’s former spokeswoman, also in 2014.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) collectively listed the unknown number of unnamed members of Congress who have used the settlement fund as the number-one ethics violator for 2017.

“Every minute those names remain secret is another minute that our elected officials are not being held accountable for their reprehensible behavior,” FACT said in a statement. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *