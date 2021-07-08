Former Planned Parenthood president wants Biden to push vaccine requirements for Americans

Former Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen wrote in the Washington Post on Tuesday that President Joe Biden should mandate vaccinations, asserting that getting the jab is not an “individual decision.”

Wen, a former Baltimore City Health Commissioner, criticized Biden and his coronavirus task force coordinator Jeffrey Zients for not requiring attendees at the White House’s Independence Day event to be vaccinated.

“The celebration could have been a chance to show that vaccination isn’t just an individual decision, but one that affects the health of others — including those already vaccinated,” Wen wrote, calling the event a “missed opportunity” for the president to assert himself.

She characterized Zients as holding a “live and let live attitude” which ignores the “danger to those who do not have immune protection, and not by choice.”

Wen alluded to Biden’s newly-announced plan to encourage door-to-door visits to urge yet-unvaccinated Americans to get the shot, but said that it isn’t enough.

“Biden needs to get behind proof of vaccination, starting with his own White House events,” she wrote. “It matters for everyone, including the vaccinated.”- READ MORE

