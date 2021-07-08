17-Year-Old Diagnosed with Heart Condition After Pfizer Vaccine Shot

Doctors diagnosed a 17-year-old student with a heart condition, which he reportedly developed after receiving the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, his father said during an appearance on Fox & Friends this week.

The teen’s father, Fabio Berlingieri, explained that his son — who already had the Chinese coronavirus — had to get the vaccine as it was required for school. He got his first jab on June 15, and they “didn’t think anything of it.” A week later, Berlingieri said his son complained about chest pain, explaining his heart would hurt every time he had a heartbeat. They went to a clinic for an examination, and his EKG looked “great,” as did his sonogram. They also did blood work, and they received a call the next day, directing them to rush the teen to the emergency room “right away.”

According to Berlingieri, his son’s troponin levels were “off the charts,” and he remained in the hospital for a couple of days, causing him to miss his prom. The teen “barely made his graduation” and was also informed he cannot do “all the things he loves to do” due to his condition, including playing soccer in the fall.

His father added that the last cardiologist check-in showed his EKG a “little off.”

“What happened, I guess, is the oxygen doesn’t get in those areas. So it has to heal. So he has to be very careful that he doesn’t do anything strenuous so his heart rate doesn’t increase and danger of a heart attack,” Berlingieri said.

“Fabio, for himself and his family likely still had positive antibodies. He likely didn’t need the vaccine right now. And here he is not even able to play soccer because he got the vaccine for soccer. It’s irresponsible,” Dr. Nicole Saphier said in reaction to Berlingieri’s story.- READ MORE

