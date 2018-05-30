Former NFL Player Goes Off: ‘No Job in America’ That Lets You Protest Political Views Without Getting Fired (VIDEO)

Former NFL player Jack Brewer called upon current players to respect the league’s new rule requiring them to either stand on the field for the national anthem or remain in the locker room for the song.

Joining Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, Brewer pointed out that the NFL has “put millions of dollars behind the efforts of its employees” and reminded players that while they can protest injustices as American citizens, they’re at work when on the football field.

.@JackBrewerBSI: "The players have to realize – the public has to realize – these guys are at work… There is no job in America that you can go into and protest your political views in the middle of your job." pic.twitter.com/WAFMw2cxmV — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 26, 2018

“At the end of the day, the players have to realize, the public has to realize, these guys are at work. When I played the National Football League, I was at work,” he said. “There is no job in America that you can go into and protest your political views in the middle of your job.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1