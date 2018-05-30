Business Politics
Gun Grabber Michael Bloomberg Gives David Hogg A Big Check
Democratic billionaire Michael Bloomberg gave left-wing activist David Hogg a big check last week at an award ceremony for the Parkland activist’s work against the NRA.
Bloomberg — who is a major financial backer of two anti-gun groups, Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action — presented Hogg with the check and an award at The Common Good Forum & American Spirit Awards. The group’s website states:
Michael R. Bloomberg presented Parkland student activist David Hogg with the American Spirit Award for Citizen Activism and The Common Good College Scholarship for $2,500.
“When we were backstage he asked me what should I do,” Bloomberg said. “I said, well, start out by finishing high school.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Democratic billionaire Michael Bloomberg gave left-wing activist David Hogg a big check last week at an award ceremony for the Parkland activist's work against the NRA.