Former New York City police commissioner wants Antifa classified as a domestic terror group

A former New York City police commissioner said Wednesday that he wants to see Antifacategorized as a domestic terror organization after its members brutally beat a conservative journalist covering a protest in Portland, Ore., last week.

Andy Ngo, a reporter for the conservative-leaning publication Quillette, was attacked by members of the anti-fascism group Antifa on Saturday when far-left antifascists clashed with far-right Proud Boys.

MAJOR BROADCAST NETWORKS BARELY MENTIONED ANTIFA VIOLENCE AGAINST JOURNALIST: GROUP

“This is an extremely violent group that goes out, threatens, intimidates, attacks with extreme violence for political reasons,” Bernard “Bernie” Kerik, former NYPD commissioner, said on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight this week. Kerik started an anti-terror task force under Mayor Giuliani’s administration, and Giuliani now represents President Trump.

"I think they should be designated as a terror group, a domestic terror group," Kerik told anchor Brian Kilmeade, who was filling in for Tucker Carlson. Kerik equated Antifa to radical left militant organizations in the 60s, 70s and 80s like the Black Liberation army, the Black Panther Party and Weather Underground.


