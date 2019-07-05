Students Raise $57,000 for Abused Women, Homeless

Tens of thousands of high school students packed a stadium at a Christian conference to raise $57,000 for abused women and the homeless throughout the country.

About 12,600 students, hailing from 32 states and five countries, gathered at Forward Conference 2019, which took place Thursday through Saturday at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia, to give money and prayers to those in need.

The event is on its 14th consecutive year and is hosted by the Christian group Jentezen Franklin’s Free Chapel.

Event leaders encouraged the students and youth leaders through praise and worship to donate generously to the abused women and homeless families, some of whom share their testimonies onstage.

“What we’re doing stretches far beyond these walls,” Reggie Dabbs, an influential Christian leader who emceed the event, told Fox News. – READ MORE