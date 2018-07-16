Former Kavanaugh Law Clerk Reveals What He Was Like Behind the Scenes

In a piece for Fox News, a former law clerk for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh portrayed a man both deeply devoted to the law and his family.

Amit Agarwal, who served as his clerk between 2006 and 2007, wrote that while “most Americans had never heard of Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Agarwal was intimately familiar with the man and what he was like.

“For example, Judge Kavanaugh is a devoted husband and father of two girls. Back when I worked for him, he was a brand new dad,” Agarwal recalled. “I still remember the judge beaming as he played hide-and-go-seek in chambers with his 1-year-old daughter, who would laugh and shriek with delight as he sang her name out loud while inching closer and closer to her hiding spot. Eleven years later, he continues to relish his role as a father.

“Judge Kavanaugh is the author of almost 300 judicial opinions, sits on the nation’s most influential federal appeals court, and teaches a course on the separation of powers at Harvard. But somehow he finds time to coach both of his girls’ basketball teams.”

Agarwal also noted how Kavanaugh, who has a reputation for helping others, attends the weddings of his clerks, has frequent lunches with them and takes them out to Washington Nationals games.

“Of course, it wasn’t all fun and games,” Agarwal wrote. “Clerking for Judge Kavanaugh was hard work. I remember he was toiling away on New Year’s Day and expected us to be there too. Late that afternoon, the judge walked over to where my co-clerks and I were working. He looked uncharacteristically sad. Then we found out why.

“Judge Kavanaugh explained that his wife ‘called and said we all have to call it a day and go home.’ I couldn’t help laughing. Like it or not, the judge was always candid in acknowledging – and gracious in following – controlling authority.” – READ MORE

Several swing-vote senators, including moderate Republicans and vulnerable Democrats in red states, have given GOP leaders cause for optimism that Brett Kavanaugh will soon be confirmed to replace retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

Though Kavanaugh’s confirmation remains uncertain because of Republicans’ razor-thin 51-49 majority in the Senate, the moderates’ early reactions indicate that millions of dollars in spending by liberal groups to sway key senators against Kavanaugh may ultimately prove fruitless.

Only 50 votes are needed to confirm Kavanaugh, after Republicans eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees last year.

Democratic leaders had removed the filibuster for other federal judgeships in 2013 to confirm President Barack Obama’s nominees to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which was prompted by GOP obstruction that followed extensive Democratic filibustering of President George W. Bush’s nominees to federal judgeships.

One Democratic senator facing a pitched re-election battle, Missouri’s Claire McCaskill, has already given indications that she is closely weighing the political ramifications of voting down the nomination.

“If you’re going to ask me questions about the Supreme Court nominee, I have absolutely nothing to say,” McCaskill repeatedly said on Thursday.

And two key moderate Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — reportedly did not voice any concerns about Kavanaugh in a closed-door meeting of GOP officials this week.– READ MORE

