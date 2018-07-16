WATCH: Chaos Ensues When Steven Crowder Confronts Transgender Who Threatened to Slash His Tires

When a transgender individual who threatened to slash the tires of Steven Crowder was given an impromptu face-to-face with the conservative pundit, the activist turned out to be a lot more shy in person than in the digital world.

The unnamed transgender individual is apparently a juice barista in Austin, Texas — bastion of liberalism in the Lone Star State. The individual in question posted Crowder’s location when he was in town, threatening to slash Crowder’s tires to teach him about “never going out and making himself vulnerable again.”

The activist also bragged about vandalizing a Robert E. Lee statue on the campus of the University of Texas.

“I know a few people who really mean business around here,” the activist wrote.- READ MORE

At an event at Virginia Tech over the weekend, conservative comedian and podcast host Steven Crowder argued for the conservative focus on the superiority of ideas over identity politics in a way that only he can.

“I do not understand why there is anything wrong … with acknowledging the superiority of ideas. That’s it,” he said in response to a student’s question about how to push back against the overwhelmingly liberal culture’s unfair characterization of the conservative worldview.

“If you’re focusing on ideas and not identity politics, if you’re focusing on the superiority of ideas, that’s how you stop the Nazis … not how you start the Nazis,” said Crowder. “Identity politics starts the Nazis. The war of ideas — saying, ‘We believe that constitutional freedoms, we believe that basic human rights, we believe that everybody is entitled to the same human rights’ — that stops bad ideas.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1

Nobody doubts that Jeff Bezos is a liberal who opposes Donald Trump, the Republican Party, and any semblance of a conservative agenda. We normally associate the Washington Post as his venue for spreading his progressive propaganda, but it turns out Alexa, the digital assistant produced and distributed by Amazon, is another way he pushes his agenda.

In a sometimes-crude video by Steven Crowder, the conservative comedian asks Alexa several questions. Topics ranged from Antifa and Black Lives Matter to Muhammad and Jesus Christ. The answers were often editorialized with left-leaning answers. Some were downright insulting.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1