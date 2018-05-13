Former High Ranking New York Democrat Found Guilty In Retrial

On Friday, former powerful Democratic speaker of the New York State Assembly Sheldon Silver was found guilty of federal corruption charges during a retrial after his 2015 conviction for the same charges were thrown out last year.

The New York Post reports: A jury of seven women and five men found Silver, 74, guilty of all seven counts against him, including two counts of honest services mail fraud and money laundering.

“Sheldon Silver repeatedly used his enormous public power for his own enormous private gain,” prosecutor Tatiana R. Martins said.

During the retrial, Silver was convicted of two corrupt schemes that earned him the $4 million in illegal payments in return for using his office to take a series of actions that benefited a cancer research doctor and two real estate developers.- READ MORE

