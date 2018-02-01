True Pundit

Politics

Former FBI Assistant Director Says Anti-Trump ‘Cabal’ Is Evident

Posted on
With a much-debated House Intelligence Committee memo on the verge of public release, it is becoming more apparent that a “cabal” in the administration of former President Barack Obama improperly targeted then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 election, a former FBI administrator said Wednesday.

President Trump told members of Congress on his way out of the Capitol following Tuesday’s State of the Union address that he “100 percent” would allow the declassification of the memo, which was prepared by the staff of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.). It details alleged abuses by the national security apparatus.

Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe announced his retirement on Monday, one day after FBI Director Christopher Wray read the secret memo.

James Kallstrom, former deputy director of the FBI, predicted on “The Laura Ingraham Show” Wednesday morning that Americans are going to recoil the more they learn about how then-CIA Director John Brennan, then-FBI Director James Comey and others arranged for the surveillance of Trump associates during the campaign.

“We’re going to see the whole breadth and scope of this cabal that, unfortunately, involves the leadership of the FBI, leadership over the Justice Department,” he said. “I’m sure that we’re going to see John Brennan and his wacky ways … It’s not gonna be a pretty picture, but it’s the kind of thing that we have to look at, and we have to straighten out.” – READ MORE

On Wednesday, Rep. Devin Nunes, who headed the GOP staff that wrote the controversial memo accusing the FBI of surveillance abuses against the Trump Administration, angrily denounced the FBI’s warning to the White House not to release the memo.

On Tuesday night, after his State of the Union address, President Trump indicated that he would release the memo. As reported by CNN, the FBI then sent a warning to the White House on Wednesday morning, stating, “As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

Nunes then blasted the FBI for its insistence that the memo remain undisclosed, calling the agency’s reaction a “spurious objection.” READ MORE

There is nothing worse than a cornered Rat. Except perhaps two cornered Rats.

On the eve of President Donald Trump releasing the FISA memo which promises to torch the FBI and Justice Department, Congressman Adam Schiif and Sen. Chuck Schumer cooked up a late night scheme Wednesday to block the memo’s heralded release.

And right on cue.

This after the White House told FBI Director Christopher Wray that despite his objections, the memo would be released.

UPDATE: 11:20 PM EST  Nunes Fires Back

