Morning Joe’s Mika Melts Down Over Trump’s Speech And Defaults To Calling Him A ‘Dictator’ (VIDEO)

“Morning Joe’s” Mika Brzezinski was rocked by pollster Frank Luntz after she called President Donald Trump “the great dictator” on MSNBC Wednesday.

“Why can’t people give him credit for what has happened?” Luntz asked. “Why can’t they give him credit for his speech that went — that people had a chance to see? If you were a Democrat, there was something there for you. If you’re a Republican, there’s something there for you, that it has specifics.”

“I think because he’s literally screwed everybody in that room over a few times too many,” Brzezinski replied. “He’s been vulgar. He’s been racist and accused one of the senators in that room of giving sexual favors for money. He’s insulted the wife of a Republican senator in that room in the worst way possible.” – READ MORE

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough condemned Republican lawmakers for spreading “preposterous narratives” and “one twisted conspiracy theory after another.”

In a Washington Post op-ed published Friday night, Scarborough attacked the GOP over a lack of response to the recent report that the president tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller and accused them of being “focused on defending Stalinist attacks on the press and pricey payoffs to porn stars.”

Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, said Republicans on Capitol Hill are using “wild tales” and “conspiracies” about Mueller’s Russia inquiry, the FBI, and the Department of Justice to defend the president’s decision to consider firing the special counsel.

“Wild tales of secret societies, Obama wiretaps and ‘deep-state’ conspiracies flow freely from the tongues of Trump apparatchiks. Those preposterous narratives are then spread across cable news networks and inside Capitol Hill cloakrooms,” he penned. – READ MORE

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough did their best to debunk the House and Senate investigations into the FBI following the Russia probe, saying that they are “undercutting the foundation of this democracy” and calling their discoveries so far about the Strzok text scandal “conspiracy theories” Thursday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“This dirty pool that is being played by members of the Senate and the House and the administration you’re undercutting the foundation of this democracy because you’re supposed to preserve it, and you’re using it right now to try and deflect from possible crimes by the president, who…” trailed Brzezinski. – READ MORE

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough expressed frustration that Presidential Physician Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson determined that President Trump is in “excellent” health, calling the esteemed doctor a “political hac” on his show on Thursday.

Giving a dramatic reading to a similar argument from Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank, Scarborough expounded on his view of Trump’s health (Scarborough is not a doctor).

“I’m sure this guy is a great guy, great physician, blah, blah blah,” he hedged sarcastically. – READ MORE